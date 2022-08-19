2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 nap pods now available at 3 locations across University of Akron

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Noelle Barry is a Junior at the University of Akron, and she knows all about the stress of dealing with final exams and juggling her personal life.

Which is why she’s extremely excited for nap pods being installed on campus.

Students can use them to catch some Z’s, relax or just take a moment to collect themselves.

”They are super dark in there so you can just go in and go into your own little bubble,” she said.

It’s nice to just be able to zone out.

Alison Doehring, the director for Zip Assist, is leading this project and making sure students can take advantage before or in between classes.

”It didn’t take long at all, we had them all installed with just an 8 hour day but there was a lot of work that went in ahead of time to assess our community and see if our pods were a good fit,” she added.

Four nap pods will be available at three locations across the University of Akron.

Whether students use these nap pods or something else, Eric Hayden - a licensed psychologist - wants people going through mental health issues to not be embarrassed.

“It takes a strong person to ask for help, it takes a lot of courage to do that the people that do end up benefiting,” he said.

