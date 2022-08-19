2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police investigate deadly shooting over motorcycle

Akron Police
Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 37-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot by a 21-year-old man.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. as the men were fighting over a motorcycle.

Akron police said the man accused the 37-year-old of stealing his motorcycle, shot him and then called 911.

Officers responded to Russell Avenue and Boulevard Street and found the victim with a wound to his abdomen.

He died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, according to police. His identity hasn’t been released.

Akron police said officers detained the 21-year-old and took him to the department for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

The shooting remains under investigation.

