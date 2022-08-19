2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Ashtabula man guilty of killing woman, dumping her body near railroad tracks

Daniel Taylor (Source: Ashtabula police)
Daniel Taylor (Source: Ashtabula police)((Source: Ashtabula police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Daniel Taylor pleaded guilty earlier this week to killing a 46-year-old woman in September of 2021.

Taylor’s trial was scheduled to begin on Aug. 23 in front of Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris.

The body of Crystal Garney, 46, was found near railroad tracks between Rt. 167 and March Road in Jefferson Township on Sept. 13, 2021.

Ashtabula woman was found murdered on Sept. 13, 2021.
Ashtabula woman was found murdered on Sept. 13, 2021.((Source: Ashtabula police))

The Ashtabula woman was last seen at her E. 14th Street home on Sept. 8, 2021 and reported missing on Sept. 10, 2021.

19 News is waiting to learn Taylor’s sentencing information.

Two other people were also charged in connection with Garney’s murder.

Randall Campbell pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse and will be sentenced on Aug. 29 by Judge Harris.

Heather Tinker has pleaded not guilty to the charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Her jury trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 23 in front of Judge Harris.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

19 News
1 person killed, several others injured in fiery overnight crash on I-90 in Cleveland
Brooklyn Police Department receives funding to help fight crime
Augustin Thompkins (Source: Solon police)
$50,000 bond set for man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
19 News
Cleveland Browns owners Dee, Jimmy Haslam to commit $1 million for sexual misconduct education
Rohan Smith, 21, was killed in a shooting on Aug. 13 in Cleveland.
Cleveland council president cracks down on illegal gatherings after 5 shot at party