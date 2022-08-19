Ashtabula man guilty of killing woman, dumping her body near railroad tracks

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Daniel Taylor pleaded guilty earlier this week to killing a 46-year-old woman in September of 2021.

Taylor’s trial was scheduled to begin on Aug. 23 in front of Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris.

The body of Crystal Garney, 46, was found near railroad tracks between Rt. 167 and March Road in Jefferson Township on Sept. 13, 2021.

Ashtabula woman was found murdered on Sept. 13, 2021. ((Source: Ashtabula police))

The Ashtabula woman was last seen at her E. 14th Street home on Sept. 8, 2021 and reported missing on Sept. 10, 2021.

19 News is waiting to learn Taylor’s sentencing information.

Two other people were also charged in connection with Garney’s murder.

Randall Campbell pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse and will be sentenced on Aug. 29 by Judge Harris.

Heather Tinker has pleaded not guilty to the charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Her jury trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 23 in front of Judge Harris.

