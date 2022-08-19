2 Strong 4 Bullies
Back-to-school reboot: Kirtland students return to class full of excitement, energy

By Jamie Sullivan
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Back-to-School Reboot had 19 News anchor Jamie Sullivan at Kirtland Elementary School on their first day of class on Thursday

Kirtland Local School District superintendent Chad VanArnhem talked about the excitement for the parents and students.

The Kirtland Elementary School principal, better known as “Mrs. Nagaj”, spoke about classes being back to normal and how their school is the happiest place to be.

First-grade teacher Mrs. Dunn invited 19 News into the classroom to talk to the students about their first day.

