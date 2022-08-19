2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Barberton mayor on new sidewalk program, helping man who says his safety depends on it

By Aria Janel
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor William Judge said a sidewalk repair program is coming to Barberton just a weeks after the 19 News troubleshooter team brought attention to the issue.

Jerry Eland told 19 News he’d been waiting for six weeks to hear back from the city of Barberton about the terrible sidewalks in his neighborhood.

He said there are bumps, holes, and uneven pavement all throughout his block.

After being in a terrible car accident Eland is forced to use an electric scooter, making it harder to avoid and maneuver through the pavement.

“I’ve seen people who don’t have handicaps tripping over these bumps and stuff,” said Eland.

Eland said he did receive a call from someone from the city last Monday, but he was at the doctor and asked them to call back - they never did.

So he contacted the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

Our team called and sent emails to the Mayor’s office and the Street’s Department, no one answered our messages.

On Wednesday Mayor Judge laid out the details to the new program to our troubleshooter team.

He said the program’s goal is to cut costs for property owners for sidewalk repairs.

The program is still in the beginning stages.

“We don’t know who the contractor will be, or what the price will be, but we should have that in the next couple of weeks,” said Mayor Judge.

If you want to participate in the program or get any more information, you are asked to call the Mayor’s office or the Building Department at 330-753-6611.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

Cleveland man sentenced for 2021 deadly stabbing
Cleveland man sentenced for 2021 deadly stabbing
WATCH: Surveillance video helps catch baggage thieves at Cleveland Hopkins Airport
WATCH: Surveillance video helps catch baggage thieves at Cleveland Hopkins Airport
A lone bag sits on a baggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
WATCH: Surveillance video helps catch baggage thieves at Cleveland Hopkins Airport
Tony Zarrella on Deshaun Watson
Tony Zarrella on Deshaun Watson