Barberton mayor on new sidewalk program, helping man who says his safety depends on it

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor William Judge said a sidewalk repair program is coming to Barberton just a weeks after the 19 News troubleshooter team brought attention to the issue.

Jerry Eland told 19 News he’d been waiting for six weeks to hear back from the city of Barberton about the terrible sidewalks in his neighborhood.

He said there are bumps, holes, and uneven pavement all throughout his block.

After being in a terrible car accident Eland is forced to use an electric scooter, making it harder to avoid and maneuver through the pavement.

“I’ve seen people who don’t have handicaps tripping over these bumps and stuff,” said Eland.

Eland said he did receive a call from someone from the city last Monday, but he was at the doctor and asked them to call back - they never did.

So he contacted the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

Our team called and sent emails to the Mayor’s office and the Street’s Department, no one answered our messages.

On Wednesday Mayor Judge laid out the details to the new program to our troubleshooter team.

He said the program’s goal is to cut costs for property owners for sidewalk repairs.

The program is still in the beginning stages.

“We don’t know who the contractor will be, or what the price will be, but we should have that in the next couple of weeks,” said Mayor Judge.

If you want to participate in the program or get any more information, you are asked to call the Mayor’s office or the Building Department at 330-753-6611.

