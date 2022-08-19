2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brewster police: Last wallaby sighting was on August 14, animal safety teams still in area

By Chris Anderson
Aug. 19, 2022
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brewster Police Department gave an update on the search for a wallaby that was seen roaming around parts of Stark County.

The last-known wallaby sighting was reported to police on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the area of Elton Street, according to Brewster officials. The department has not received any calls regarding the unusual animal since.

Brewster police said there is a team in the area that is continuing efforts to safely catch the wallaby.

Initially, wildlife specialists from Noah’s Lost Ark Exotic Animal Sanctuary from Mahoning County were called in for assistance.

Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose

The wallaby was first captured on video that was taken early on Aug. 13 along State Route 93.

Police have urged the public to refrain from searching for the wallaby.

Sightings or information about the wallaby can be reported to Brewster police by phone at 330-830-4272.

