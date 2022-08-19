2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brooklyn Police Department receives funding to help fight crime

(Raycom/file image | Jamal Smalls)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is heading to Cuyahoga County on Friday to visit the Brooklyn Police Department.

$100M available to Ohio law enforcement to help fight, prevent violent crime

According to a news release, the Brooklyn Police Department is one of 14 law enforcement agencies in Cuyahoga County to receive funding from the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

DeWine announced an expansion of the program Monday and said the increased funding will help support authorities in their fight to solve and prevent violent crimes.

The Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program has awarded $37.2 million to 119 law enforcement agencies in Ohio, according to the release.

Gov. DeWine’s office said he will also be visiting the Cortland Police Department in Trumbull County.

