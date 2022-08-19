Cleveland Browns GM: ‘Plan in place’ for Deshaun Watson’s in-season massage treatments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leaders from the organization said there has been “a plan in place” for Deshaun Watson’s massage treatments with team therapists since the Cleveland Browns acquired the quarterback.

“I will be honest, in terms of the soft-tissue work and massages, that is something that we have had a plan in place since the start of the transaction,” Cleveland Browns executive of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry said. “That is not something that is new now because year-round, athletes need that type of soft-tissue work as they train and prepare for the upcoming season. That is something that has already been implemented in place for the past couple of months.”

Berry acknowledged in depth that for soft tissue massages things are already in place within the organization. https://t.co/BjBYbgjR8e — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) August 18, 2022

Berry’s remarks came on Thursday shortly after the NFL announced an 11-game suspension for Watson.

The 26-year-old quarterback joined Berry and Cleveland Browns team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam to answer questions from the media in Berea before hosting a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We have a plan as an organization, and we have just have to keep attacking that plan, pushing forward and making sure we are all on the same page,” Watson said.

“It is fair to say it is team approved,” Jimmy Haslam added.

Listening back to all the #Browns pressers today and here’s my notes on each: pic.twitter.com/1iRSWJB1Bk — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) August 18, 2022

According to NFL.com:

Aug. 30 - Watson’s suspension takes effect.

Oct. 10 - Watson can return to the team’s facilities.

Nov. 14 - Watson can resume practice with the Browns.

Nov. 28 - Watson can apply for reinstatement, making him eligible to return to play in week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.