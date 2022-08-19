2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Browns GM: ‘Plan in place’ for Deshaun Watson’s in-season massage treatments

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to throw during NFL football practice...
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to throw during NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, that Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leaders from the organization said there has been “a plan in place” for Deshaun Watson’s massage treatments with team therapists since the Cleveland Browns acquired the quarterback.

“I will be honest, in terms of the soft-tissue work and massages, that is something that we have had a plan in place since the start of the transaction,” Cleveland Browns executive of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry said. “That is not something that is new now because year-round, athletes need that type of soft-tissue work as they train and prepare for the upcoming season. That is something that has already been implemented in place for the past couple of months.”

Berry’s remarks came on Thursday shortly after the NFL announced an 11-game suspension for Watson.

The 26-year-old quarterback joined Berry and Cleveland Browns team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam to answer questions from the media in Berea before hosting a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We have a plan as an organization, and we have just have to keep attacking that plan, pushing forward and making sure we are all on the same page,” Watson said.

'I am continuing to stand by my innocence': NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback for 11 games

“It is fair to say it is team approved,” Jimmy Haslam added.

According to NFL.com:

  • Aug. 30 - Watson’s suspension takes effect.
  • Oct. 10 - Watson can return to the team’s facilities.
  • Nov. 14 - Watson can resume practice with the Browns.
  • Nov. 28 - Watson can apply for reinstatement, making him eligible to return to play in week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

19 News
Cleveland Browns owners Dee, Jimmy Haslam to commit $1 million for sexual misconduct education
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Tony Zarrella; Watson’s return to Houston “is gonna be the biggest story in football”
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark, left, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy...
Former Browns great Reggie Langhorne on Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘I would try to get him’
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Deshaun Watson maintains innocence, NFL issues 11-game suspension to Cleveland Browns quarterback