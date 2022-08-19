2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland council president cracks down on illegal gatherings after 5 shot at party

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It shouldn’t happen in your neighborhood: properties hosting after hours parties.

A young man recently loss his life at one of these events on Cleveland’s East Side.

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Slavic Village party

“There have been other reports about illegal gathering at that location,” Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin said.

He said a property near Bessemer Avenue and East 79th Street, located in his ward, has been a nuisance for years.

“I am working closely with building and housing to make sure we can get access to that building,” Griffin said.

Five people were shot at a party at that property Saturday, and 21-year-old Rohan Smith died.

Police said there was an argument and gunshots went off.

Video shows inside of deadly party in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood

“When you don’t have the proper permitting, these are the kind of things that happen with tragedies, because it’s not regulated the right way,” Griffin said.

According to the Cuyahoga County auditor, the property is zoned for light manufacturing, assembly.

19 News tracked down Bilal Johnson, who leased the space to someone else for that night, allowing them to have a party.

Johnson said he wasn’t aware the space was not permitted to have events or parties.

Though, his associate Anthony Jones said the building is a church: “We have events. We don’t do parties. They were suppose to do events.”

Councilman Griffin said this unfortunate shooting has sparked a new flame. They’re working to catch illegal gatherings.

“We are definitely going to make sure building and housing, the fire department, public health as well as public safety in order to make sure we crack down on those establishments,” Griffin said.

19 News put in a request with the city of Cleveland about any nuisance or 911 calls made about this property. We are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

19 News
1 person killed, several others injured in fiery overnight crash on I-90 in Cleveland
Brooklyn Police Department receives funding to help fight crime
Augustin Thompkins (Source: Solon police)
$50,000 bond set for man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
19 News
Cleveland Browns owners Dee, Jimmy Haslam to commit $1 million for sexual misconduct education