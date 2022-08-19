2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center weighs in on ‘increased punishment’ for Watson

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center helps victims of rape and abuse get the services they need.
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center helps victims of rape and abuse get the services they need.((Source: Cleveland Rape Crisis Center))
By Avery Williams and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is standing in solidarity with women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct.

On Thursday, the NFL issued a 11-game suspension and $5 million fine to the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

NFL issues 11-game suspension to Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Watson, who maintains his innocence, has settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by massage therapists who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center receives over 1,500 donations since Watson traded to Browns

He initially received a six-game suspension, which the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center called disappointing.

In a statement released Thursday, the center said Watson’s “increased punishment is a step towards validating [the women’s] experiences.”

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ‘disappointed’ by 6-game suspension for Watson

Two grand juries in Texas have declined to indict the 26-year-old on criminal charges.

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center on Deshaun Watson joining Browns: ‘We hear your outrage’

Here is the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center’s full statement:

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center stands with those who have been hurt by Deshaun Watson.
While traditional avenues of criminal justice may have failed his accusers, today’s NFL and NFLPA settlement of increased punishment is a step towards validating their experiences. Healing comes to survivors in many forms.
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center believes and supports survivors. Continued headlines are triggering for many. Our staff is available 24/7/365 online or by calling/texting (216) 619-6192.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to throw during NFL football practice...
Cleveland Browns GM: ‘Plan in place’ for Deshaun Watson’s in-season massage treatments
19 News
Cleveland Browns owners Dee, Jimmy Haslam to commit $1 million for sexual misconduct education
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Tony Zarrella; Watson’s return to Houston “is gonna be the biggest story in football”
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark, left, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy...
Former Browns great Reggie Langhorne on Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘I would try to get him’