East Cleveland residents demand street lights, road repairs

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The light pole on a street has been out of commission for years, and neighbors have had enough.

“It irritates me. It frustrates me,” said resident Shirly Fitzpatrick. “The government just gave the cities money so where are the priorities as far as spending that money? It should be on street lights, street repairs, water main breaks.”

Fitzpatrick lives along Hillside Ave. where a light pole was taken down and never replaced. This left their street with only one light.

On top of that, one main road in their neighborhood needs repaired. People are having to drive on only one side because the other side is in such bad shape.

“I can’t remember what happened as far as the pole if somebody struck the poll, but it’s been down far too long. It’s a spot that’s dangerous. There used to be prostitution and drug deals,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick called the city’s service department back in June. She said they were supposed to get back to her, but never heard from them, which is why she reached out to Channel 19.

“We really shouldn’t be going through these things. The majority of people in East Cleveland pay taxes and so we demand services,” said Fitzpatrick.

“It’s simply a maintenance issue. We just got street lights in. We’re putting them up all over the city. This is the first time I am aware that this pole has been gone. It looks like it’s been gone for a very long time,” said East Cleveland Mayor Chief of Staff Michael Smedley.

There is still no direct answer from the city as to when exactly these light poles will go up.

