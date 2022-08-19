Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Eastlake man is now formally charged with shooting a woman in the face earlier this week.

Eastlake police said Pierre Morgan is charged with felony domestic violence for the Aug. 17 shooting.

According to officers, the woman was shot in the 1200 block of East 344th Street around 2:30 p.m.

She was transported to a local hospital, but her condition and name have not been released at this time.

Morgan was taken into custody later that day.

He is currently on bond and is scheduled back in court on Aug. 30.

