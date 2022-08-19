‘To enhance apprehension efforts’: Beachwood installs license plate readers throughout city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood Police Department said there are now 31 license plate readers at different locations throughout the city.

City officials said on Friday that they are working with the Beachwood Place shopping area to increase surveillance and “enhance apprehension efforts” through the use of license plater readers, or LPRs.

“We believe our LPRs will greatly enhance our efforts to ensure public safety, and expedite our ability to identify and apprehend individuals involved in criminal activity,” Chief McLaughlin said.

The LPRs are high-speed cameras that can capture images of a vehicle’s license plate. According to Beachwood police, the information can then be used to compare to a “hot list” of other vehicles, stop crimes in progress, help locate missing individuals, and more.

“This technology will better align our law enforcement work with what’s happening nationwide, and it will offer greater protection to our residents and visitors,” states Mayor Justin Berns.

More equipment for Beachwood is expected to arrive in fall 2022.

