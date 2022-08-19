2 Strong 4 Bullies
Geauga County K-9s Argo and Minor retire unexpectedly due to unforeseen medical problems

Geauga County K-9 Argo and K-9 Minor
Geauga County K-9 Argo and K-9 Minor
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce the unexpected retirement of two of their K-9s, Argo and Minor.

Unforeseen medical problems caused both to retire on Aug. 16, GCSO said.

K-9 Argo is a 9-year-old German Shepard born in Czech Republic.

Argo came to the United States in March of 2014 and was trained in explosive odors detection at Excel K-9 Services by Master Trainer Paul Shaughnessy in Hiram, according to GCSO.

GCSO said Argo and Deputy Goodwin spent 10 weeks training together in learning obedience, tracking, building search, area search, handler protection, suspect apprehension, and explosive odor detection.

Argo is certified through the State of Ohio and NAPWDA.

Geauga County Sheriff's Office K-9 Argo
Geauga County Sheriff's Office K-9 Argo

GCSO said K-9 Minor and handler Deputy Jim Dhayer graduated from K-9 school on May 22, 2012.

The 11-year-old German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois cross is certified in narcotics detection and patrol through the Ohio Peace Officers Training Commission and the North American Police Work Dog Association.

Geauga County Sheriff's Office K-9 Minor
Geauga County Sheriff's Office K-9 Minor

These K-9s were responsible for numerous call-outs, criminal apprehensions, finding missing persons, narcotics seizures, and public demonstrations, GCSO listed.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office shared the following statement:

“Sheriff Hildenbrand would like to express his gratitude to the entire K-9 unit and handlers for their dedication and commitment to the Sheriff’s Office K-9 program.

The Geauga County K-9 Division is funded by generous donations from the community. Without donations, this program would not be possible. If you would like to donate to the K9 fund or would like more information please contact Sgt. Jake Smith at 440-279-2014.”

Thanks to the Geauga County Commissioners passing a resolution for the K-9 handlers to purchase their K-9s for $1, K-9 Argo and K-9 Minor will spend their retirement and golden years with their handlers.

Geauga County Sheriff's Office K-9 Argo and K-9 Minor
Geauga County Sheriff's Office K-9 Argo and K-9 Minor
Geauga County Sheriff's Office K-9 Argo and K-9 Minor
Geauga County Sheriff's Office K-9 Argo and K-9 Minor(Geauga County Sheriff's Office)

