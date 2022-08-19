Man robbed of gun during attempt to buy weapon accessory, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was robbed of his gun Sunday as he was attempting to buy an accessory for it.

According to police, the victim met with two men to purchase a light for his black Taurus handgun.

Cleveland police said the man got inside a tan car with the suspects and provided them with his weapon to attach the accessory.

That’s when one of the suspects “pulled his gun, pointed it to the victim’s head and told him to get out,” according to Cleveland police.

In a Facebook post, Cleveland police shared a photo of one of the suspects:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police Det. O’Neil at 216-623-2709 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

