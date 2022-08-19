Man steals car with 11-year-old inside, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man stole a car Thursday even though an 11-year-old was inside of it.

According to police, the child was found safe following the incident, and the car was recovered.

The vehicle theft happened just before noon at East 89th Street and Quincy Avenue.

Cleveland police said the car was left running when the man stole it.

No further information was released, and it is unclear if the man was arrested.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.