Man steals saw from Home Depot at Steelyard Commons

Steelyard Commons Home Depot suspect
Steelyard Commons Home Depot suspect(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole several items from the Home Depot located at Steelyard Commons on August 1, according to police.

The suspect entered the store, police said, and approached the counter some time later with a Milwaukee Sawzall and a battery pack.

Steelyard commons home depot suspect
Steelyard commons home depot suspect(Source: Cleveland Police)

Police said that the man placed the items on the counter, and attempted to use a credit card, which was declined.

The employee took the items, putting them behind her, when according to police, the suspect grabbed the items out of her hand and ran out of the store.

Anyone who is able to identify the man in the photos is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

