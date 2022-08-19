2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Maple Heights neighbors complain about garbage still piling up in yard

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(WOIO)
By Aria Janel
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a month since the 19 News Troubleshooter Team visited a neighborhood after complaints of a resident not cleaning up their yard and there has been no progress from either the homeowner or city officials.

For the past two years, resident Daniel Scoglietti has been fighting to get his Elmwood Avenue neighbor to clean up their yard.

“Everybody on this street, you can see, keeps their houses looking good except for this place,” said Scoglietti.

He called 19 News earlier this summer after he built a fence between their yards because the problems got so bad and he wasn’t getting any help from the city.

“I get the same story over and over again, that we’ll come out, we’ll look at the property and we’ll cite them if needed,” said Scolgelietti.

According to court documents discovered by the 19 News, the owner of the home, Joshua Solomon, was cited by the city for not picking up waste and when he didn’t appear in court, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“I just want somebody to come here and clean up this mess,” said Scoglietti.

City officials told 19 News the house is in the process of being sold and the new owners plan to clean up as soon as they get full ownership of the home.

As of Friday, the mess continues to grow, and Scogelietti says he’s spoken to the new owner of the home, but nothing has changed.

We called the new owner, asking for an update on the plan to clean up, but they declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

Pierre Morgan (Source: Eastlake police)
Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face
Cleveland Police file photo
Man steals car with 11-year-old inside, Cleveland police say
Deair Johnson (Source: Cuyahoga Falls police)
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football...
Watson suspension delays payoff on Browns’ big gamble for QB