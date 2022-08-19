2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Storm threat going up as the weekend wears on

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pleasant day to end the work week. Sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. A weak disturbance could cause isolated showers and storms east of Cleveland tonight, otherwise a dry forecast elsewhere. The team is monitoring a system located in Minnesota today. This will slowly advance east towards Ohio tomorrow. It doesn’t cross our area until Monday. Most of Saturday is looking dry. We will start to include a risk of a few storms in the afternoon. A little better coverage Saturday night. The risk of storms goes up Sunday. Humidity levels creep up as well. Any storms that fire this weekend have the possibility of very heavy rain rates. We will be monitoring this all weekend. Flooding will be possible with these storms. More storms in the area Monday as well.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

