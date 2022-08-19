CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect stole a backpack containing a laptop from behind a store counter, and detectives need help identifying them.

The theft happened at Express Food Mart at 10134 Madison Ave. at 6 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Suspect steals backpack with laptop from behind Cleveland store counter, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you can identify the suspect or have any other information on this theft.

Reference report #2022-225506 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.