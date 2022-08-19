2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect steals backpack with laptop from behind Cleveland store counter, police say

Suspect steals backpack with laptop from behind Cleveland store counter, police say
Suspect steals backpack with laptop from behind Cleveland store counter, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect stole a backpack containing a laptop from behind a store counter, and detectives need help identifying them.

The theft happened at Express Food Mart at 10134 Madison Ave. at 6 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Suspect steals backpack with laptop from behind Cleveland store counter, police say
Suspect steals backpack with laptop from behind Cleveland store counter, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you can identify the suspect or have any other information on this theft.

Reference report #2022-225506 with your tips.

