U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder

Deair Johnson (Source: Cuyahoga Falls police)
Deair Johnson (Source: Cuyahoga Falls police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars.

The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday.

Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the 1300 block of Forest Glen Drive on May 26.

Stanford, 23, was shot inside an apartment. A woman was also shot, but survived.

Johnson is charged with murder, felonious assault and discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Cuyahoga Falls police are not releasing information on a motive at this time.

