Volunteers beautify Cleveland neighborhood, hope to make lasting changes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group not afraid of getting their hands dirty cleaned up a Cleveland neighborhood Friday.

The hard work was part of a non-profit’s “community engagement work day.”

“We’ll be here with them on a day to day basis,” said CHN Housing Partners Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Kenney. “We’ll roll up our sleeves and come back.”

CHN housing partners provides affordable home-ownerships and picks the location for these work days based on where their own clients live.

“It allowed me to have affordable housing while I was able to go to college, raise my children as a single mom, and ended up graduating from college and now I’m a registered nurse,” said former client Elizabeth Geiger.

After years of renting, Geiger now owns her house thanks to CHN Housing Partners, and now she’s thanking them for coming back to lend a helping hand.

“I’m kind of the resident on the streets that cleans the trash that people throw out and clean the trash from the fields and so on so yeah,” said Geiger. “It’s nice to see everyone out here really participating to make it a better neighborhood.”

The yard work was a big help for people on Honeydale Avenue.

More importantly, the positive interactions with the community provided exchanges that could have a lasting effect.

“It gives me hope that this can actually be a better neighborhood,” said Geiger.

