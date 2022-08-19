2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wild Mouse photo gallery: Here’s your 1st look at Cedar Point’s new roller coaster tracks

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point shared the first images that show the tracks of the Wild Mouse roller coaster, the park’s newest ride scheduled to open in 2023.

The orange and yellow sections of the roller coaster are being prepared for shipment from the ride’s manufacturer Zamperla in Italy, according to the park’s director of communications.

The roller coaster is themed after a game of cat-and-mouse with free-spinning cars.

Wild Mouse is expected to debut during the 2023 season with the Boardwalk, an area of Cedar Point undergoing renovations and upgrades along the lakeside.

Cedar Point officials said the roller coaster tracks should be arriving “shortly” with installation and construction beginning at a later date.

