Woman in critical condition after being struck by a semi

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a semi-truck on the city’s East sde.

Cleveland police said the accident happened just before noon on Thursday, Aug. 18 at Ivanhoe Road and Kippling Avenue.

This is in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.

EMS transported the woman to University Hospitals. At this time, her name is not being released.

Cleveland police said the accident remains under investigation.

