19 First Alert Weather Days: Scattered storms pop up this weekend; flooding possible

19 First Alert Forecast - file photo
19 First Alert Forecast - file photo(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has activated alert days for Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Today: Variable skies with scattered storms developing this afternoon and evening. Highs: Mid-Upper 80s.

Tonight: Scattered storms and muggy. Lows: Upper 60s.

Sunday: More scattered storms, possible wind damage and possible local flooding. Highs approaching 80.

Sunday night: Scattered storms and muggy. Lows: Upper 60s.

Monday: Humd with spotty storms. Highs: 75-80.

Tuesday: A few showers. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Around 80.

