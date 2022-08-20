19 First Alert Weather Days: Scattered storms pop up this weekend; flooding possible
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has activated alert days for Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Today: Variable skies with scattered storms developing this afternoon and evening. Highs: Mid-Upper 80s.
Tonight: Scattered storms and muggy. Lows: Upper 60s.
Sunday: More scattered storms, possible wind damage and possible local flooding. Highs approaching 80.
Sunday night: Scattered storms and muggy. Lows: Upper 60s.
Monday: Humd with spotty storms. Highs: 75-80.
Tuesday: A few showers. Highs: Upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Around 80.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.