28-year-old man shot dead in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation early Saturday after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. on Bohn Road in the city’s Central neighborhood.

Cleveland police said detectives found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment.

According to police, the man was with several others when a verbal fight turned physical and shots were fired.

The victim died after being taken to MetroHealth for treatment; his identity has not been released.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads, and tips are being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward may be available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.