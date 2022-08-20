City of Streetsboro hosts bicentennial celebration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro officials hosted its bicentennial celebration Saturday morning.

The city held a parade Aug. 20, highlighting the rich culture and the special places and people of the city.

“We may not be like a big city. We may not be a country, but these are some of the nicest people you are ever going to meet and some of the best friends you’ll ever have,” said Jeremiah Greathouse.

“We have been preparing for this for 2 and a half years. We tried to have a little bit for everybody. We have some historic pieces with the re-enactment, and we have stuff for kids the monster houses and bounce trucks,” said organizer Mike Kuhstos.

But those aren’t the only activities keeping young people excited about living in Streetsboro.

“You are always welcome, and if you want to join wrestling our coach is the best coach,” Carson Piotrowski added.

“We’re known as the gateway to progress we’re right near the turnpike and a lot of roads lead right into Streetsboro,” Kuhstos said.

The festivities continue through Aug. 21 starting at 11 a.m.

