Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting in Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East 176th Street.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach, resulting in his death.

His identity has not yet been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

