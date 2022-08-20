2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drugs a suspected factor in deadly Stark County crash, highway patrol says

(MGN)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said an 86-year-old man died Friday in a two-car crash in Stark County.

OSHP said drugs are suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Route 44 in Louisville, according to a the highway patrol.

According to OSHP, a 36-year-old man traveled left of center and hit the victim’s car head on.

The highway patrol said the victim, identified as Kenneth Russell, of Louisville, died after being taken to Mercy Hospital.

EMS took the 36-year-old to Aultman Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, OSHP said.

According to the highway patrol, this collision marks the 22nd fatal crash in Stark County in 2022.

