Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster-Mania Con

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2012, file photo, Gary Busey attends a screening of "This Must Be the...
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2012, file photo, Gary Busey attends a screening of "This Must Be the Place" in New York. Busey has been charged with sexual offenses at a New Jersey fan convention this month. Cherry Hill police said Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, that the 78-year-old Malibu, Calif., resident was charged Friday with criminal sexual contact and harassment.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses at a New Jersey fan convention this month.

The 78-year-old Malibu, California, resident was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill police said Saturday.

The charges stem from offenses at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel on Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, police said.

The actor was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

Police did not identify the suspect as the actor, giving an age and hometown that matched those of the actor. An email was sent to them seeking confirmation of the identification and other details.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect had an attorney, and a representative for the actor didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, though he came to attention and was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

