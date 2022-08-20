2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief

Lorain assistant fire chief arrested(woio)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials confirmed on Saturday the Lorain assistant fire chief, who is facing charges in an attack, has resigned from his position.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Lorain assistant fire chief accused of attacking neighbor, hitting his dogs with axe

Matthew Homolya is accused of threatening his neighbor and their two dogs during a dispute near Vermilion.

He was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, cruelty to companion animals, assault, and failure to confine a dog on premises.

RELATED: Not guilty plea entered for assistant fire chief accused of attacking neighbor, 2 dogs

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place in March 9, 2022 on Gore Orphanage Road.

Authorities said the dispute between neighbors turned into a violent attack in which Homolya was armed with an axe.

He allegedly slammed the neighbor to the ground and hit one of their dogs in the head, according to investigators.

Homolya was on unpaid administrative leave ahead of his resignation, according to Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley.

He is due on Aug. 31 in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas for a pretrial.

Editor’s Note: Below is a previous report from 19 News about the incident. Some may find the video graphic or disturbing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

