TimkenSteel worker dies from injuries after explosion in Stark County

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A TimkenSteel employee injured during an explosion has died from his injuries.

The incident took place on July 26 at the TimkenSteel Faircrest plant in Stark County.

Joseph Ferrall was one of three people hurt during the explosion and fire.

In a statement released to 19 News, a TimkenSteel spokesperson said their investigation is ongoing:

“The company received the sad news that our employee, Joseph Ferrall, passed away [Friday]. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and coworkers. We are supporting our employees with counseling resources.

At this time, we are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.”

