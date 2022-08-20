2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

TimkenSteel worker dies from injuries after explosion in Stark County

Reports of explosion, several injuries at Timken Steel
Reports of explosion, several injuries at Timken Steel
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A TimkenSteel employee injured during an explosion has died from his injuries.

The incident took place on July 26 at the TimkenSteel Faircrest plant in Stark County.

RELATED: Three injured in explosion at TimkenSteel plant in Stark County
RELATED: TimkenSteel cited by OSHA again following workplace fatality

Joseph Ferrall was one of three people hurt during the explosion and fire.

In a statement released to 19 News, a TimkenSteel spokesperson said their investigation is ongoing:

“The company received the sad news that our employee, Joseph Ferrall, passed away [Friday]. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and coworkers. We are supporting our employees with counseling resources.
At this time, we are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

Parents digging deeper in their pockets
Parents say school supplies prices have caused them to dig deeper into their pockets
Falling gas prices helped inflation slow in July, but you're still paying more for everything...
Thanks to drop in gas prices, inflation was unchanged in July; you’re still paying more for everything else
Ohio’s tax-free weekend returns Aug. 5
Family Dollar file photo
‘Discounting safety’: OSHA fines Family Dollar $1.2 million for violations at 2 Ohio stores