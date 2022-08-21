19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible; tracking flood risk
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for Sunday due to risks of severe storms and flooding.
Today: More scattered storms, possible wind damage and possible local flooding. Highs around 80.
Tonight: Scattered storms and muggy. Lows: Mid-Upper 60s.
Monday: Humd with spotty storms. Highs: 75-80.
Tuesday: A few, early morning showers. Highs: Upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Around 80.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.