19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible; tracking flood risk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for Sunday due to risks of severe storms and flooding.

Today: More scattered storms, possible wind damage and possible local flooding. Highs around 80.

Tonight: Scattered storms and muggy. Lows: Mid-Upper 60s.

Monday: Humd with spotty storms. Highs: 75-80.

Tuesday: A few, early morning showers. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Around 80.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.