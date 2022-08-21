2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

2 men killed in officer-involved shooting after standoff

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said.

Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Captain Jay Sheffer told reporters that the suspects were “mobile” at about 9 a.m. Saturday on a side-by-side vehicle, and “an officer-involved shooting occurred” as officers were trying to stop them.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said both men died in the shooting.

Their names weren’t immediately released.

Sheffer said two other people were “extracted safely.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will handle the investigation.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football...
Watson suspension delays payoff on Browns’ big gamble for QB
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice...
AP sources: No decision in Watson discipline case this week
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5)...
Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension
Ohio Supreme Court
Court denies request for emergency halt to Ohio abortion ban