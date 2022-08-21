2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb named No. 33 on NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks a run away from Pittsburgh Steelers safety...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks a run away from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb was named as one of the NFL’s elite after getting ranked at No. 33 on the NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list Sunday night.

The yearly list put together by the NFL Network ranks the 100 best players in the league based on their performances from last season.

Chubb was a workhorse for the Browns in 2021, finishing second in rushing yards with 1,259 yards on the ground with an average of 5.5 yards per carry in the 14 games he appeared in, adding 8 rushing touchdowns for Cleveland.

Chubb also had 174 receiving yards on an average of 8.7 yards per reception, which he added another touchdown in the air for the Browns.

Chubb joins CB Denzel Ward, who was ranked No. 87, G Wyatt Teller, who was ranked No. 83, and G Joel Bitonio, who was ranked No. 55, as the Browns who have cracked the top-100 list so far.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

