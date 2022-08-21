Cleveland Guardians postpone Aug 21 game vs Chicago White Sox

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians (64-56) have postponed their Aug. 21 game vs the Chicago White Sox (62-59) due to unplayable conditions at Progressive Field.

The Guardians lead the AL Central, while the White Sox are in third.

The rescheduled game has not been announced yet, the team announced in a press release.

Tickets can be exchanged for one of 22 options by Sept. 15 at 12 p.m., the release said.

