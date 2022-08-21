2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians postpone Aug 21 game vs Chicago White Sox

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians (64-56) have postponed their Aug. 21 game vs the Chicago White Sox (62-59) due to unplayable conditions at Progressive Field.

The Guardians lead the AL Central, while the White Sox are in third.

The rescheduled game has not been announced yet, the team announced in a press release.

Tickets can be exchanged for one of 22 options by Sept. 15 at 12 p.m., the release said.

For more information, please visit the Guardians website.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

