2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Orchestra offering refunds for concertgoers denied from Aug. 20 event

The Cleveland Orchestra issued an apology and an opportunity for a refund after concertgoers...
The Cleveland Orchestra issued an apology and an opportunity for a refund after concertgoers were denied access to the Aug. 20 performance of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert.(Michael K. Dakota)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Orchestra issued an apology and an opportunity for a refund after concertgoers were denied access to the Aug. 20 performance of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert.

Patrons were turned away at the concert, held at the Blossom Music Center in Canton, due to severe weather concerns, the organization said.

Those looking for options of a refund can be found on the Cleveland Orchestra website.

To our August 20 Harry Potter Blossom ticket holders, we apologize to those who were turned away at Blossom. We made...

Posted by The Cleveland Orchestra on Sunday, August 21, 2022

“We apologize to those who were turned away at Blossom,” the organization said in a statement on its website. “We made this decision for safety, due to severe weather with the threat of lightning throughout the evening and the risk given the open and exposed areas of the Blossom parking lots and grounds.”

The organization also said they ‘miscommunicated’ with the Summit County Sheriff, which resulted in fans being told the event was canceled.

“Overall, we are reviewing our severe/threatening weather policies to make sure we do better,” the organization said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

2 men killed in officer-involved shooting after standoff
Cleveland Browns fans tailgate at Muni Lot ahead of 1st pre-season home game
Cleveland Browns fans tailgate at Muni Lot ahead of 1st pre-season home game
Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief
Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief
Rylynn Teis
Police: Alliance teen found after leaving her home