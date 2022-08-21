Cleveland Orchestra offering refunds for concertgoers denied from Aug. 20 event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Orchestra issued an apology and an opportunity for a refund after concertgoers were denied access to the Aug. 20 performance of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert.

Patrons were turned away at the concert, held at the Blossom Music Center in Canton, due to severe weather concerns, the organization said.

Those looking for options of a refund can be found on the Cleveland Orchestra website.

“We apologize to those who were turned away at Blossom,” the organization said in a statement on its website. “We made this decision for safety, due to severe weather with the threat of lightning throughout the evening and the risk given the open and exposed areas of the Blossom parking lots and grounds.”

The organization also said they ‘miscommunicated’ with the Summit County Sheriff, which resulted in fans being told the event was canceled.

“Overall, we are reviewing our severe/threatening weather policies to make sure we do better,” the organization said.

