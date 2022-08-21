2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Viral ‘Brewster Wallaby’ hasn’t been seen in 7 days

Caught on camera: the wallaby has been on the loose in Stark County for more than a week
By Sia Nyorkor, Alec Sapolin and Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Brewster police said the wallaby that went viral hasn’t been seen since it was originally sighted last week.

Village of Brewster Police say the wallaby hasn't been spotted in more than a week.
Village of Brewster Police say the wallaby hasn't been spotted in more than a week.(Village of Brewster Police Department)

“Nope, actually, nobody’s seen him since last Sunday,” said Nathan Taylor, Chief of police. “We can’t confirm any sightings, no pictures, nothing like that and the calls have come as far as a 10-mile radius,” he said.

They called in reinforcements this week to help capture it.

Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County (video)

According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is in the area to make sure things go safe and smooth.

Wildlife specialists from Noah’s Lost Ark Exotic Animal Sanctuary, a non-profit out of Mahoning County, are trying to capture the marsupial.

Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose

“Basically we just have a large live trap set and we bait it daily. So far he hasn’t gone in yet but everything is on camera so there’s no chance of him getting injured while in there,” said Taylor.

Police have tried baiting the wallaby with apples, broccoli and romaine lettuce.

To date, no one or any organization has come forward to say they’re missing a wallaby. So the mystery of where it came from remains.

"UPDATE" We ask people to refrain from looking for the animal or entering on properties of another to locate the animal....

Posted by Brewster Police Department - Ohio on Thursday, August 18, 2022

Kegan Powell and Summer McMerrell, who recorded the viral encounter, told 19 News they were driving down State Route 93 early Saturday morning when they saw something strange.

“My mental process was is that an Armadillo? No, we’re not in Texas and then it stood up and looked at me and I was like, I think that’s a kangaroo,” Powell said. “I yelled out instinctively, if we don’t get a video of this, nobody’s ever gonna believe us.”

Taylor told 19 News he wouldn’t have believed a wallaby was on the loose in his village if the video didn’t exist. No one has claimed it and no zoos in Northeast Ohio have reported any missing marsupials.

Taylor said the city of Brewster does not have an ordinance prohibiting residents from owning kangaroos.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said kangaroos are not considered dangerous wild animals under Ohio Revised Code.

The ODA also said kangaroos are allowed to be owned since they do not have regulatory authority over the animals but may be restricted depending on the city they’re in.

No one should approach, hunt or search for the animal. Taylor said encounters can be dangerous, and anyone who spots the animal is asked to call the police.

To date, no one or any organization has come forward to say they’re missing the mysterious marsupial, so the mystery of where it came from still remains.

This story will be updated as information is received.

