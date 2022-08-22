2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

19 News sits down with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News Reporter Hannah Catlett sat down with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond Monday morning.

Chief Drummond served as the city’s interim police chief until he was officially appointed chief earlier last month.

“Sometimes you don’t need to do a search to find your leader. Sometimes that leader finds you,” said Mayor Bibb. “Over the past six months as mayor, I have been consistently impressed with Chief Drummond’s skill, dedication and genuine passion for the mission of protecting and serving the people of Cleveland. He has demonstrated from day one why he is the right leader to take our police department into the future.”

19 News asked Chief Drummond many questions; including, the problem with drag racing on city streets and community communications.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

Iterat.ai is using their platform to detect weapons as they approach a school building, or...
Artificial Intelligence now available to detect weapons as they approach schools
Chief Drummond
(Source: WOIO)
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody