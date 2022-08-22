2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 die in Ashland County accident, troopers say alcohol might be to blame

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were killed Sunday evening after they failed to yield the right of way at an intersection, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said.

According to troopers, James Cline, 23, of Nova, and Logan Buzzard, 22, of Ashland, were in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle southbound on Baney Road around 10:45 p.m. when they were struck by a Chevrolet Impala driving northeast on U.S. 42.

The driver of the Polaris overturned and both Cline and Buzzard were thrown from the vehicle.

Cline was pronounced dead at the scene.

Buzzard was pronounced dead at University Hospitals Samaritan in Ashland.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also transported to University Hospitals Samaritan in Ashland and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said the accident remains under investigation, but alcohol appears to be a factor.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

