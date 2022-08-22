2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

38-year-old Euclid man murdered after trying to break up fight in Cleveland

By Winnie Dortch and Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family demands justice after a 38-year-old Euclid man was killed while breaking up a fight in Cleveland.

Medical examiners previously identified the 38-year-old as Robert Curry.

The pain is heavy and unbearable for Curry’s family, who said their loved one was trying to break up a fight when it ultimately cost him his life.

“It hurts like hell,” Curry’s sister, Ebony Stephens, said. “He was trying to prevent them from jumping a guy that he was with. the guys left and came back. They shot at him and the other guy he was trying to protect.”

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. on Aug 16, according to prior reports from the Cleveland Police Department.

Curry attempted to de-escalate a fight. Curry’s family and witnesses say the suspects came back after the fight and that’s when chaos erupted.

A gunfight broke out between several people and Curry was shot in the chest in the crossfire.

Curry was found dead in a parking lot in the 18000 block of Parkmount Alley, police said.

A small memorial still remains just outside where he was murdered.

“A good man, good heart, good father,” Curry’s brother, Rodney Stephens, said

“It’s sad, it’s very sad and unnecessary,” Curry’s aunt, Yvette Stephens, said.

Sadly, this family is no stranger to tragedies like this. Curry is the third family member to be murdered.

“It’s a void in our family, a big void. They don’t know what they took from us,” Yvette said. “We just want whoever did this to turn themselves.”

Curry will be laid to rest on Aug. 26. However, his family tells 19 News they won’t rest until his killer is behind bars.

“He didn’t deserve that,” Stevens said. “He had seven children.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
Euclid woman pleads guilty to crime spree, 2 others still on trial
Euclid woman pleads guilty to crime spree, 2 others still on trial
Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms
Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms
38-year-old Euclid man murdered after trying to break up fight in Cleveland
38-year-old Euclid man murdered after trying to break up fight in Cleveland