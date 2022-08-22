38-year-old Euclid man murdered after trying to break up fight in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family demands justice after a 38-year-old Euclid man was killed while breaking up a fight in Cleveland.

Medical examiners previously identified the 38-year-old as Robert Curry.

The pain is heavy and unbearable for Curry’s family, who said their loved one was trying to break up a fight when it ultimately cost him his life.

“It hurts like hell,” Curry’s sister, Ebony Stephens, said. “He was trying to prevent them from jumping a guy that he was with. the guys left and came back. They shot at him and the other guy he was trying to protect.”

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. on Aug 16, according to prior reports from the Cleveland Police Department.

Curry attempted to de-escalate a fight. Curry’s family and witnesses say the suspects came back after the fight and that’s when chaos erupted.

A gunfight broke out between several people and Curry was shot in the chest in the crossfire.

Curry was found dead in a parking lot in the 18000 block of Parkmount Alley, police said.

A small memorial still remains just outside where he was murdered.

“A good man, good heart, good father,” Curry’s brother, Rodney Stephens, said

“It’s sad, it’s very sad and unnecessary,” Curry’s aunt, Yvette Stephens, said.

Sadly, this family is no stranger to tragedies like this. Curry is the third family member to be murdered.

“It’s a void in our family, a big void. They don’t know what they took from us,” Yvette said. “We just want whoever did this to turn themselves.”

Curry will be laid to rest on Aug. 26. However, his family tells 19 News they won’t rest until his killer is behind bars.

“He didn’t deserve that,” Stevens said. “He had seven children.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

