56 arrested in statewide human trafficking bust, Ohio attorney general says

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general said more than 55 people were arrested this weekend during a statewide human trafficking bust.

Attorney General Dave Yost said Operation Time’s Up involved 98 law enforcement agencies, resulting in:

  • 35 arrests of people soliciting sex
  • 21 arrests of people soliciting sex from minors

In Franklin, Mahoning and Scioto counties, authorities tracked suspects trying to buy sex from minors, Yost said.

The sting was focused on sex solicitation in Columbus, Lancaster, Dayton, Akron, Cleveland, Marietta and Portsmouth.

Some of those arrested will be charged with engaging in prostitution and will be required to go through human trafficking education, according to a news release.

Yost said victims will be connected to healthcare and social services organizations.

According to the release, the operation took place during the same time as a sweep of “illicit massage parlors” in Cleveland.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

