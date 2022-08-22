2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron

(Source: NBC12)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon.

Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street.

The 37-year-old driver said he was at the front of the truck when a car pulled in behind his truck.

Two men in the car ran up to the back of the truck, reached into the open rear doors and grabbed the cigarette containers. The suspects then jumped back in their car and fled, said police.

Officers added they are checking to see if these suspects were involved in a similar theft at a store in the 1000 block of Lovers Lane on Aug. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

