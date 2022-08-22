2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns fans brace harsh weather conditions for tailgating traditions

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans set their alarms to be at the muni-lot this morning.

The lot opens at 5 a.m. for regular and pre-season weekend home games.

Fans woke up as early as 4 am to continue their traditions.

“It’s been great seeing some old friends having some great times,” Scott Nunnari said.

Each parking space costs $30, which didn’t stop Lauren Adams from showing up and showing out.

“It’s great I got the dog in me I’m ready to just muni lot up & support the browns,” Adams said.

Peter, known as “Tailgate Jesus,” says being at the muni lot makes him nostalgic.

“It doesn’t matter what your political views are it just matters that you care about the city you are from, you want support, and you want them to win,” he said.

Jackson Taylor still has his hopes out for his team going to the Super bowl.

“It’s been very tough you know every year you have to show up and hope for the best even when you are not projected to be the best but you gotta believe,” Taylor said.

But being here for Scott Nunnari is all about making memories that will last a lifetime.

“All my friends are here it’s my favorite place to be on my favorite day,” Nunnari said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

