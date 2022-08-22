Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening.

According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached.

Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain view, prompting a search of the car, police said.

The officers also found $1,000 in cash.

According to police, the 19-year-old driver faces traffic citations as well as charges of drug trafficking and drug possession.

