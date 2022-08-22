East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police took a juvenile into custody early Monday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash.

ECPD Chief Scott Gardner said officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that later crashed into an automobile repair shop.

The wreck has caused a road closure on Larchmere Boulevard near Loganberry Books.

According to Gardner, the car was reported stolen out of Canton.

No additional information about the juvenile suspect was released.

