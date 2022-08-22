Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield took to social media this weekend to address widespread flooding across the city.

Heavy rains led to serious flooding on Sunday, leaving a few neighborhoods under water.

19 News cameras were rolling as some drivers tried to maneuver through high water on the roadways.

Whitfield said he will review the city systems to ensure they are best prepared for future heavy rain:

“We got hit with an epic storm tonight and it looks like Elyria was right in the bullseye. I am looking into how our systems responded to this storm. We need to understand what we can do long-term to ensure our systems are as strong as they can be to deal with the increasing number of extreme weather events. There are some things we have control over and some we don’t. My job is to ensure we are doing our part about the things we can control.”

Whitfield also thanked Elyria’s first responders for their efforts to keep all residents safe.

