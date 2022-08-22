2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms

Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms
Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield took to social media this weekend to address widespread flooding across the city.

Heavy rains led to serious flooding on Sunday, leaving a few neighborhoods under water.

Get the latest 19 First Alert Forecast
Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms

19 News cameras were rolling as some drivers tried to maneuver through high water on the roadways.

Whitfield said he will review the city systems to ensure they are best prepared for future heavy rain:

“We got hit with an epic storm tonight and it looks like Elyria was right in the bullseye. I am looking into how our systems responded to this storm. We need to understand what we can do long-term to ensure our systems are as strong as they can be to deal with the increasing number of extreme weather events. There are some things we have control over and some we don’t. My job is to ensure we are doing our part about the things we can control.”

Whitfield also thanked Elyria’s first responders for their efforts to keep all residents safe.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/22/2022
Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms
Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Areas at risk for scattered showers, thunderstorms
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe risk continues into this evening, monitoring flooding risk
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe risk continues into this evening, monitoring flooding risk