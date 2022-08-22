2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid woman pleads guilty to crime spree, 2 others still on trial

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the women charged in a series of violent crimes in several communities pleaded guilty Monday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Jada Hite, 19, of Euclid, entered the plea several days after her trial began in front of Judge John O’Donnell. Hite will be sentenced at a later date.

Jada Hite(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

The jury trial continues for Hite’s co-defendants, Tamara McLoyd, 19, and Jermaine Hagwood, 30.

Police said Hite, McLoyd and Hagwood committed the crimes from November 2021 through December 2021.

McLoyd is charged with six counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons under disability and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Hagwood is charged with eight counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault and four counts of having weapons under disability.

Jermaine Hagwood((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

