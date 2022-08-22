2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man

Victor Huff (Source: Facebook)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted on multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, murder, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Lavell Taylor
Lavell Taylor((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Victor Huff was reported missing to Lakewood police on Aug. 3. Lakewood Police Captain Gary Stone said Huff’s wife grew worried when he did not return phone calls or text messages.

Victor Huff
Victor Huff((Source: Facebook))

Huff’s body was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues on Cleveland’s West Side on Aug 4 and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner positively identified him on Aug. 5.

The medical examiner said Huff died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Terrence Burnett
Terrence Burnett((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
Harry Houston
Harry Houston((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
Tessa Raczynski
Tessa Raczynski((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

All four suspects are being held at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

