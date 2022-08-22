Lorain smoke and vape shop broken into twice in one week

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Smokerz Paradise, a smoke and vape shop in Lorain, was broken into twice in less than a week as the owners ask for the public’s help in identifying the thieves.

According to owner Mo Haq, $10,000 worth of items were stolen from the shop during break-ins on August 14th and August 20th. Both break-ins happened around 3 a.m. with a smashed front door being used as the entrance point. The break-ins only lasted a few minutes each time.

Police are currently investigating, if anyone has information you’re asked to call Lorain police.

